Teen’s Bow Ties For Shelter Dogs Help Boost Adoption Rates

 15 days ago
- Vote - Boy, have we got some wholesome goodness to share with you today! For years bow ties have been a part of Darius Brown's signature look, and now, they've become a mission for the 14-year-old, who is using his sewing skills to help dogs at crowded animal shelters get noticed. The rate of dog adoptions at shelters have since tripled after the pups are given one of Brown's colorful creations! TRIPLED?!?! That is absolutely pawesome!

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

