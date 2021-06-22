Teen’s Bow Ties For Shelter Dogs Help Boost Adoption Rates
Boy, have we got some wholesome goodness to share with you today! For years bow ties have been a part of Darius Brown's signature look, and now, they've become a mission for the 14-year-old, who is using his sewing skills to help dogs at crowded animal shelters get noticed. The rate of dog adoptions at shelters have since tripled after the pups are given one of Brown's colorful creations! TRIPLED?!?! That is absolutely pawesome!