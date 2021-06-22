Teen’s Bow Ties For Shelter Dogs Help Boost Adoption Rates

In October 2005, Tish Anderson of Gladwin saw an ad for a little yorkie dog at the Gladwin Shelter and decided it was going to be her 50th birthday present to herself. “I brought my husband with me as she would be spending time with him while I worked. He was disabled with heart disease and diabetes and I felt this little bundle could be a potential blessing to us both, and she was,” Tish said. “When we were taken to her cage and we opened it, she jumped right into my arms and my heart melted, it was love at first sight.”