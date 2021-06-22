Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson Each Had Their Own TV Show Back in the Day and Both Also Starred in a Michael Jackson Music Video
Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson are easily two of the best players in NBA history, combining to win 11 NBA championships, nine NBA Finals MVP awards, and eight regular-season NBA MVP awards. The duo also earned a combined 26 NBA All-Star game selections, five NBA All-Star Game MVP trophies, 21 All-NBA selections, and won a gold medal together at the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona as part of the famed Dream Team.www.sportscasting.com