Numerous celebrities have been vocal about the misrepresentation and general lack of representation of the Black community in films and on TV. For Game of Thrones alum Nathalie Emmanuel, the British media's adamant refusal to portray Black actors on screen was so pervasive in her work that she felt the need to relocate to the US just to have the opportunity to see herself on screen. "The British industry hasn't always embraced us," Nathalie recently told Essence. "So many Black mixed people like myself have come out to America because the opportunities just weren't here for us. What's happened is a lot of talent has been lost to the States."