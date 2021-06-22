Cancel
Collier County, FL

Commissioners consider making Collier County a ‘Bill of Rights Sanctuary County’

By Christy Soto
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 15 days ago
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. – Collier County Commissioners are considering making the county a Bill of Rights Sanctuary County.

The ordinance would protect residents from any federal law which violates an individuals constitutional rights.

On Tuesday Commissioners discussed the ordinance. More than 20 people spoke in favor of the ordinance at the meeting including leaders like Congressman Byron Donalds and Collier County Sheriff Kevin Rambosk.

Sheriff Rambosk saying he lives and serves by the constitution.

“I have the duty to protect constitutional rights of all persons,” Rambosk said.

Sheriff Rambosk stated he plans to take this ordinance to the Florida Sheriffs Association and request they approve it.

Congressman Byron Donalds emphasizing to Commissioners approving this ordinance is not taking a political stance.

“This is not really a republican, democrat thing this is about the nature of our republic the nature of our bill of rights in our constitution and a reality that every elected official swear and oath to uphold the constitution of these United States,” Donalds said.

Commissioners Andy Solis and Penny Taylor have concerns about the ordinance regarding who will determine if something is unconstitutional and what the penalties will be.

Commissioner Taylor saying if this ordinance was just about supporting the Bill of Rights there would be no problem.

Ultimately, Commissioners voted 3-2 to consider approving the ordinance on July 13.

