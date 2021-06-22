Cancel
Saint Louis, MO

Two Victoria gymnasts win national title

crossroadstoday.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS, Missouri — The U.S. Championships for gymnastics in St. Louis Missouri started this weekend and the Victoria Full Force gym has seven athletes competing. Two girls are coming back with the national title. Gymnasts Kennedy Koenig and Kylie Ortiz competed in the level nine, aged 13 and over, synchro competition and are your 2021 national champions. Ortiz came into the event already a national champion and being paired with Koenig makes her a two time champion. currently returning national champion Jaden McCarter is sitting at 3rd place in the trampoline event heading into the finals. Ortiz is sitting in 5th in trampoline, as well. Victoria Full Force coach Chad Ganaway has been in this business for a long time and this championship will mark the 21st consecutive year he has coached a national champion. Talk about being dominant in a competitive sport like gymnastics.

