The Los Angeles Sparks are hosting the Washington Mystics at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles on Thursday, June 24, at 22:30 ET in a battle between two teams on opposite trajectories lately. The Los Angeles Sparks are 1-4 in their previous five matches and are last in the Western Conference and third to last in the whole WNBA. On the other hand, the Washington Mystics are 5-1 in their previous six matches and are third in the East.