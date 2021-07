ATLANTA — Former Atlanta mayor Kasim Reed is fast-tracking fundraising for his next campaign. According to his office, Reed has raised more than $1 million in 20 days. Anne Torres, director of communications for Reed, reported that within 24 hours of announcing his candidacy for Mayor on June 10, he raised a record-breaking $550,000. Since then, the campaign has received an outpouring of support from grassroots donations and from community and business leaders across the city.