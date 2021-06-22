Cancel
Inner Ear Studio is shutting down this fall

By Amanda Hatfield
brooklynvegan.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInner Ear Studio, the iconic Arlington, VA recording studio that hosted Fugazi, Bad Brains, Dag Nasty, Minor Threat, Jawbox, Bikini Kill, Bob Mould, and others, is closing on October 1. "We’ve been in that location for 32 years, it’s been a long run, and a good run," Owner Don Zientara told WTOP. "It needs to come to an end, at least at that location."

