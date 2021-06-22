Cancel
San Francisco, CA

Food app delivery commission in S.F. capped at 15% permanently

By Tanay Warerkar
San Francisco Chronicle
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Francisco restaurants celebrated a major win over third-party delivery company fees Tuesday. The city’s Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to approve a resolution that permanently caps food delivery fee commissions charged by companies like DoorDash and Grubhub at 15% per order. The legislation only pertains to delivery fees — a provision that has already been in place since April 2020 — but does not cover other costs like marketing fees.

www.sfchronicle.com
