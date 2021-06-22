Food app delivery commission in S.F. capped at 15% permanently

Finn and her husband work every day of the week. Their day often starts by 8 a.m., and it doesn’t end until 1 a.m. They prepare and cook food, manage their restaurant, and wash dishes by themselves because they can no longer afford to hire other people. They spend the one day their restaurant is closed shopping for ingredients because they can no longer afford to get them delivered. Finn says these hardships are caused by what she calls the “bloodsuckers”: delivery apps.