Pittsburgh, PA

Quick-thinking West View pizza shop employee uses smartwatch to seek help during robbery

By Marcie Cipriani
CNN
 15 days ago
PITTSBURGH — Miambo Maombi, 21, was arrested in Indiana a week after police said he committed four armed robberies in the Pittsburgh area and two in Ohio.

According to Allegheny County police, Maombi robbed employees at 7-11 convenience stores in Castle Shannon and South Fayette and Domino's in Robinson Township and West View, between June 6-9.

"I was shaking. He had the gun to my head," said Shashanareddy Gaddu, general manager of the West View Domino's Pizza.

Gaddu said the suspect was wearing a mask and carrying a gun, on June 6, when he ordered him to empty the cash registers.

"Then he asked me to put in the password for the safe," Gaddu said. "I did and then I said where it takes nine minutes, if you want to stay, up to you."

Gaddu said the suspect, who police identified as Maombi, ordered him and his trainee into a cooler and took their phones. Gaddu said he told them he would be back, but he made sure he wouldn't.

"I locked it from inside," Gaddu said.

Gaddu said that's when he realized he could use his smartwatch to ask for help.

"That was on my hand. He didn't check it, so I texted my sister and an employee and the owner. My sister called the police, my employee called the police and they were here in a few minutes," Gaddu said.

The suspect was gone.

Police said he went to Ohio to commit two more robberies before running from a traffic stop in Indiana and being taken into custody.

Allegheny County police said Maombi is in an Indiana jail, awaiting extradition to Ohio.

Investigators said they are working with the FBI to determine the appropriate venue for additional charges.

