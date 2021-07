WASHINGTON — Marcus Stroman is away from the Mets following the passing of his grandmother, but the expectation is he will get the ball Saturday against the Yankees. The Mets placed Stroman on the bereavement list Monday, a day after he pitched three innings in the team’s loss to the Phillies. The right-hander, who will remain away from the team until at least Thursday, was replaced on the roster by Sean Reid-Foley, who arrived from Triple-A Syracuse.