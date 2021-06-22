Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

***Things are moving quickly with another Texas guy***

Posted by 
247Sports
247Sports
 15 days ago

To read this post and more, subscribe now - One Month for Only $1. Become an Annual VIP member today and get access to VIP content, ad-free forums & more. To read this post and more, subscribe now - One Month for Only $1. Become an Annual VIP member today...

247sports.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
247Sports

247Sports

27K+
Followers
217K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vip
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Top SEO Company Moves To Austin Texas

AUSTIN, Texas, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2019, 559,000 people moved to Texas, according to the U.S. Census data, and over 80,000 of them were from California. Another Top SEO Company Moves to Austin Texas leaving Silicon Valley for the Austin Texas Silicon Hills. This time it is a top digital marketing agency team that implements technology for business development purposes including website developers, search engine optimization experts, automation specialists, content development professionals, syndicated press releases managers, citation bursts consultants, and software application developers. This not only will provide more access to Texas companies seeking business development through technology but this company is also looking to hire 91 new employees over the next 3 years.
Texas Statetestudotimes.com

Should Texas move to the Big 10?

Saw an article on Burnt Orange Nation discussing (or starting the discussion), that they will continue tomorrow and so on.... They say that if decided Texas and Oklahoma should go searching for a new conference. They are going to look at the Big10 and SEC, and see if they would be a good fit. So, would we want Texas and OU? Who else from the "Big 122"?
Texas StatePosted by
Matt Lillywhite

Should More Californians Move To Texas?

I'm going to say what every single person in California is thinking: Texas is the best place in the country. It's the reason why over 687,000 people have moved from the liberal west coast to the lone star state over the last decade. People from Los Angeles, San Fransisco, and many other cities are flocking to Texas in droves. They've realized that California is overhyped and overpriced. So, they want to create a better life for themselves by moving somewhere else. And obviously, Texas is the best choice.
LifestylePosted by
B106

Texas Poop Beaches are a Real Thing and it’s Getting Worse

Heading to the beach for a getaway? Be careful which beach you go to in Texas, because swimming in poop is nobody's idea of a good time. Not To Be A Party Pooper, But... Yes it's gross and yes it's true, - several Texas beaches have been deemed "potentially unsafe" along the Gulf Coast because of fecal matter, sewage, poop, human dung...whatever you want to call it.
Mississippi StateSports Illustrated

Mississippi State vs. Texas: 4 things to know

Mississippi State baseball will play Texas tonight, Friday, June 25th at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN. The victor of this game will advance to the final of the 2021 College World Series. Here's what you need to know. 1. MISSISSIPPI STATE HAS THE ADVANTAGE. Coming into game three, Mississippi State...
Home & GardenMercury News

Sponsored: Smart moves for a quick move in

Maybe it’s a matter of moving at the right time so that the kids can feel at home before school starts. Perhaps the twins’ due date is September 4 and the family must be settled into a new house before then. Perhaps the grandparents listed and sold their old house...
Texas StateDallas News

Is Goldman Sachs planning a big move in North Texas?

Word about a big Dallas expansion for Goldman Sachs is making the rounds again. For more than a year, there has been chatter in the North Texas real estate market about possible plans by the Wall Street investment firm to expand its Dallas operations. Last month Goldman Sachs officials said...
Texas StatePosted by
Eagle 106.3

Is Flashing Your Headlights At Another Car Illegal In Texas?

Is flashing your headlights at another car illegal in Texas?. During one of my deep lunch conversations with the guys, we were talking about the lack of driver courtesy in Texarkana. Most drivers will not let people in line at a stoplight, Some people will pull out in from of you in a heartbeat and that means always keeping an eye out for these uncourteous drivers. I had this question come up during lunch one day about flashing your lights at another car to warn them of the police and I had to look up the answer.
College Sports247Sports

USC wide receiver target Isaiah Satenga sets commitment date

High-profile USC four-star 2022 Arkansas wide receiver target Isaiah Satenga set a birthday commitment date on Monday. Sategna, also a dynamic sprinter, set that date for Sunday. Sategna is the No. 189 prospect in the 247Sports rankings. He is the top player from the state of Arkansas and the No....
Texas StateUSA Today

Best moments, photos from Jake Smith's two seasons with Texas

Texas wide receiver Jake Smith entered the NCAA transfer portal on June 22. While first-year head coach Steve Sarkisian has excelled in terms of acquiring talent from the transfer portal, the other side can be just as detrimental. Smith dealt with a variety of injuries that unfortunately kept him sidelined...
Texas Statebizjournals

Anaheim plastics manufacturer moving headquarters to Texas

A Japanese plastics manufacturer is moving its U.S. headquarters from California to San Antonio, local officials announced Wednesday. Nissei America Inc. is moving its U.S. corporate headquarters from Anaheim to its San Antonio factory at Brooks, where it makes plastic molding machines. San Antonio is perfectly located to not only...
Texas StateDallas News

Milkshake shop on ‘Shark Tank’ moves into North Texas

After The Yard Milkshake Bar got national attention in late 2019 on Shark Tank, the company is expanding across the United States, including to North Texas. The first Yard in North Texas is expected to open in The Colony in mid-July 2021. On Shark Tank, Dallas billionaire Mark Cuban offered...
Houston, TXtexassignal.com

Hoochies of Houston: the city’s newest grassroots organization

Activist Nia Jones, also known on social media as Hoochie God, said after the killing of 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant she felt a need to speak up for Black women across the country. Bryant was shot by the Columbus Police Department outside of her home. Williams said she felt outraged by the reaction to her death and that Black children deserve to be treated like children.
Oregon Statecentraloregondaily.com

Oregon Bottle Drop’s Hidden Bottle Hunt Clue: Day 1

In honor of the 50th anniversary of Oregon’s Bottle Bill, OBRC and Bottle Drop on Tuesday launched a statewide treasure hunt running through July 11. Six commemorative, gold-colored bottles have been hidden throughout the state (really throughout!), and BottleDrop is rolling out one clue per day, per bottle, to lead one lucky finder to each bottle.
Texas StateKWTX

Texas extends emergency SNAP benefits for another month

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) – The Texas Health and Human Services Commission is extending emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP benefits through July, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday. The commission is providing about $262 million for the emergency benefits. The amount of the benefit is based on family size, but...

Comments / 0

Community Policy