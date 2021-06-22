Things are moving quickly with another Texas guy***

Is flashing your headlights at another car illegal in Texas?. During one of my deep lunch conversations with the guys, we were talking about the lack of driver courtesy in Texarkana. Most drivers will not let people in line at a stoplight, Some people will pull out in from of you in a heartbeat and that means always keeping an eye out for these uncourteous drivers. I had this question come up during lunch one day about flashing your lights at another car to warn them of the police and I had to look up the answer.