Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Athletics' Trevor Rosenthal: Resumes baseball activities

CBS Sports
 15 days ago

Rosenthal (shoulder) resumed baseball activities Tuesday and could start a throwing program sometime later this week, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports. Rosenthal underwent thoracic outlet surgery April 8 and was placed on the 60-day injured list. The reliever began a strength program earlier in June and is now very close to starting to throw. Rosenthal still has many hurdles to jump before he's able to slot into the back end of the Oakland bullpen, but a mid-August return remains a decent possibility as of now.

www.cbssports.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Rosenthal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics#Mlb Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBRed Bluff Daily News

A’s Trevor Rosenthal will undergo hip surgery, miss rest of 2021 season

Closer Trevor Rosenthal will miss the entire 2021 season with plans to undergo right hip surgery on a torn labrum next Tuesday, manager Bob Melvin said. Rosenthal will not throw a pitch for the A’s in the 2021 season. Before the regular season began, the Oakland A’s $11 million free...
MLBchatsports.com

Trevor Rosenthal will miss all of 2021 after another surgery

Not two hours passed since our last injury update post, and already the Oakland A’s got some fresh bad news. Relief pitcher Trevor Rosenthal will miss the rest of the season due to a torn hip labrum, for which he’ll have surgery on Tuesday, reports Shayna Rubin of the Mercury News.
New Castle, PANew Castle News

Athletes of the Week: New Castle baseball team caps season off with title

A long, winding journey ended with gold last week for the New Castle High baseball team. The season opened in Bradenton, Fla., for the Red Hurricane. It was capped off when New Castle relief pitcher Anthony Miller struck out Wyoming batter Jake Kelleher looking on a 3-2 count. That gave the ‘Canes a 7-3 win in the PIAA Class 4A championship game at Penn State University’s Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.
Omaha, NEScarlet Nation

Boo Corrigan is excited about Pack baseball and direction of athletics

Until this past weekend, NC State director of athletics Boo Corrigan had never been to Omaha, Neb. He has wanted to make that trip for the College World Series, but he was holding out until he had a rooting interest. NC State baseball coach Elliott Avent and his squad delivered, and Corrigan was able to see firsthand how Omaha embraces the event.
MLBCBS Sports

Tigers' Niko Goodrum: Not ready for baseball activities

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Tuesday that Goodrum (finger) has yet to resume baseball activities, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports. Goodrum recently left the team to witness the birth of his child in Atlanta, but Hinch indicated that the shortstop wouldn't have been ready to resume workouts this week anyway while he continues to deal with inflammation on his sprained left index finger. Harold Castro and Isaac Paredes are expected to split time at shortstop until Goodrum is activated from the 10-day injured list.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Ryan Brasier: Nearing baseball activities

Brasier (concussion) is receiving a medical checkup Friday in Boston and could begin baseball activities if cleared, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports. The 33-year-old landed on the injured list since late March due to a calf strain, and he had his rehab derailed in early June when he was struck in the side of the head by a line drive during a simulated game. Brasier has been resting at home while recovering from the concussion, but he may be able to pick up his rehab program in the near future.
Baseballhumboldtsports.com

ATHLETE AND TEAM OF THE WEEK — Young summer baseball players take center stage

By Ray Hamill — As we move from high school to summer sports, it’s time to begin recognizing some of the summer baseball players for their achievements. And none has been as impressive through the early going as Eureka’s Myles Standish, who is coming off a huge performance at the USA Baseball 16U National Team Championships in Arizona.
Ellsworth, MEEllsworth American

Ellsworth/Sumner resumes football activities with summer practices

ELLSWORTH — Real, competitive football is still two months away, but the field at Ellsworth High School is already getting some use. No, there’s no Friday night lights, fans on the hillside or even full contact just yet. Still, with summer practices underway, there’s a feeling that’s been missing ever since the final seconds of Ellsworth/Sumner’s 2019 season ticked off the clock.
Saint Clair, PAPottsville Republican Herald

Buddies assist athletes in Challenger League baseball

The Port Carbon Challenger Baseball League played its final game of the season Sunday under the lights at George "Rock" Mikalauskas Little League Field in Saint Clair. Leskin's Notary took on St. Clair & Associates on the field. The Challenger Division is open to all youngsters with physical and intellectual challenges. Buddies assist the athletes during the game hitting, throwing, catching, rounding the bases and cheering them on.
La Habra, CAPasadena Star-News

La Habra baseball hoping to add CIF State Regional title to its resume

CIF State Southern California Regional Baseball Championships. Division V: El Cajon Christian (27-4) at La Habra (23-10), Saturday, 2 p.m. It would be hard to match the postseason dominance that La Habra has displayed this season. The Highlanders, who captured the CIF Southern Section Division 6 championship last week, have outscored their playoff opponents 58-7. They have used a combination of dominant pitching and a relentless offensive attack.
BaseballPosted by
KSST Radio

Commerce Baseball Has Eight Athletes Chosen to All-District Team

A total of eight Tigers earned spots on the District 12-3A All-District Baseball Team released recently by Coach Britt Melton. One tiger made the First Team All-District: senior infielder Gauge Elliott. Chosen Second Team All-District are pitchers Colby Lewis, catcher Brody Baumann, IF Wade Nicholson, OF J’den Wilson, who signed...
Daleville, INAnderson Herald Bulletin

Baseball - Pitcher Athlete of the Year

A major cog in the 2018 Daleville baseball team that won the 1A state championship, Cayden Gothrup was poised to be part of a one-two pitching punch with Evan Etchison that could lead the Broncos to a return trip to Victory Field in 2020. Then coronavirus pandemic shut down the spring season.
MLBchatsports.com

Trevor Story Trade Rumors: Athletics Unlikely to Pursue Rockies Star Before Deadline

Should the Colorado Rockies move star shortstop Trevor Story ahead of the July 30 trade deadline, the Oakland Athletics may not be in the mix. ESPN's Jeff Passan wrote the A's are "most obvious fit" but reported they "are unlikely to play in the Story market." He added Oakland may prefer to address the outfield to prepare for the stretch run.

Comments / 0

Community Policy