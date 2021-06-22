Brewers' Ryan Weber: Joins big-league roster

The road trip continues, however, the winning momentum has stopped for now. The Brewers trying to get back to business as they dropped their first of a three-game set against the Mets Monday night 4-2. Pitching took the headlines as Brandon Woodruff was solid allowing 4 hits, 4 runs, and 6 strikeouts going into the 7th inning. The Brewers bullpen got into some trouble in the 7th, but Hunter Strickland got out of a bases-loaded jam in the 8th inning to limit the damage. Despite a late 2 out rally in the 9th, the Brewers did not prevail against the Mets.