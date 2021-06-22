Cancel
MLB

Brewers' Ryan Weber: Joins big-league roster

 15 days ago

Weber was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports. The right-hander was claimed off waivers by the Brewers last week and will join the big-league club ahead of Tuesday's game against the Diamondbacks. Weber made one appearance for the Red Sox this season before being designated for assignment; in that outing, he surrendered 11 runs on 13 hits with seven strikeouts and two walks over 5.2 innings.

