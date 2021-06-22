Cancel
Cubs' Trevor Williams: Throws simulated inning

CBS Sports
 15 days ago

Williams (abdomen) threw a simulated inning Tuesday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports. The righty will likely be ready for a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa after one more session on the mound. Williams' last start before the injury was arguably his best of 2021, as he allowed one run in six innings and struck out seven hitters. It remains unclear when exactly Williams will return to the Cubs, but the end of June remains a realistic expectation.

