Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brevard County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Osceola, Southern Brevard County by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 12:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-22 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning may occur with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Osceola; Southern Brevard County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL BREVARD AND EAST CENTRAL OSCEOLA COUNTIES UNTIL 745 PM EDT At 703 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles east of Holopaw, moving east-northeast at 20 mph. Additional storms were developing rapidly across a southward moving boundary over central Osceola County. Penny size hail and winds of 40 to 50 mph will be possible with some of these storms. Locations impacted include Deer Park, Melbourne, Rockledge, Viera, Cocoa and Satellite Beach.

alerts.weather.gov
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Osceola County, FL
County
Brevard County, FL
City
Rockledge, FL
City
Cocoa, FL
City
Melbourne, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Deer Park
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Trump sues Facebook, Twitter, Google over platform bans

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he filed class-action lawsuits against tech giants Facebook, Twitter and Google — along with their CEOs, Mark Zuckerberg, Jack Dorsey and Sundar Pichai — because of bans imposed on him and others. "We're demanding an end to the shadow banning, a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy