Special Weather Statement issued for Osceola, Southern Brevard County by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 12:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-22 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning may occur with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Osceola; Southern Brevard County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL BREVARD AND EAST CENTRAL OSCEOLA COUNTIES UNTIL 745 PM EDT At 703 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles east of Holopaw, moving east-northeast at 20 mph. Additional storms were developing rapidly across a southward moving boundary over central Osceola County. Penny size hail and winds of 40 to 50 mph will be possible with some of these storms. Locations impacted include Deer Park, Melbourne, Rockledge, Viera, Cocoa and Satellite Beach.