Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madison County, NE

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Madison by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-22 18:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Omaha. Target Area: Madison A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN MADISON COUNTY At 603 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southwest of Battle Creek, or 16 miles southwest of Norfolk, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Newman Grove. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nebraska State
Nebraska Cars
City
Newman Grove, NE
County
Madison County, NE
City
Madison, NE
City
Battle Creek, NE
City
Norfolk, NE
City
Omaha, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
AccidentsPosted by
Reuters

Dubai extinguishes fire on ship in Jebel Ali Port

DUBAI, July 7 (Reuters) - A fire aboard a ship in Dubai's Jebel Ali Port was extinguished on Thursday after it had been sparked overnight by an explosion in a container, the Dubai government's media office said. The blaze in the Middle East's largest transshipment hub was caused by a...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Trump sues Facebook, Twitter, Google over platform bans

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he filed class-action lawsuits against tech giants Facebook, Twitter and Google — along with their CEOs, Mark Zuckerberg, Jack Dorsey and Sundar Pichai — because of bans imposed on him and others. "We're demanding an end to the shadow banning, a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy