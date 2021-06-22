Severe Weather Statement issued for Delaware, Linn by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-22 18:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in the Quad Cities. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Delaware; Linn A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL DELAWARE AND NORTHEASTERN LINN COUNTIES At 605 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Prairieburg, or 14 miles south of Manchester, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Delaware and northeastern Linn Counties, including the following locations... Buffalo Creek Park, Pinicon Ridge Park, Howard H Cherry Scout Reservation and Linn County Fairgrounds. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH