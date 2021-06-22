Britney Spears Speaks Out About Whether or Not She'll Perform Again

‘The View’ co-hosts have reacted to Britney Spears’ court appearance about her controversial conservatorship, with Meghan McCain comparing it to ‘human trafficking’. Meghan McCain has suggested the FBI should get involved in Britney Spears‘ controversial conservatorship, after the pop star addressed the court for the first time ever. The TV personality opened up on the June 23 episode of The View, comparing the “Toxic” hitmaker’s situation to “human trafficking” and suggested the courts allowed “open slavery” to happen. “She is ostensibly being kept as a slave and working as a slave for her family and these conservators,” Meghan began. “If these are people who will do this to this woman for 13 years, what can they do right now retaliating?”