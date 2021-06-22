Cancel
Britney Spears Speaks Out About Whether or Not She'll Perform Again

By Sabrina Park
Cosmopolitan
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAhead of her June 23 conservatorship hearing, Britney Spears is speaking out about whether or not she'll ever grace the stage again. Several days ago, Britney Spears shared a video on Instagram answering questions that her fans and followers have been asking, including revealing her favorite business trip and shoe size. She also addressed whether she will ever perform live again in light of her several-years-long hiatus from performing.

