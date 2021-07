HARRISBURG – With a stroke of his pen, Gov. Tom Wolf has vetoed House Bill 1300 – the Voting Rights Protection Act – that would have mandated voter ID in all elections and made a host of other changes to election law. Wolf called it a voter suppression measure. Bill sponsor, York County Rep. Seth Grove responded to the veto saying after 10 hearings, the bill included initiatives supported by the majority of PA voters. A recent Franklin & Marshall College poll found 74% of those polled support voters’ having to show an ID and 81% in favor of signature verification. Wolf used his line-item veto to also eliminate $3.1 million in funding after Republican lawmakers claimed that it had been earmarked to create an election-auditing bureau under the state auditor general. Wolf had said there was no such agreement to use the money for such a bureau.