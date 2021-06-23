Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Garland: More “depth” needed to protect against cyberattacks

By ERIC TUCKER
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SODFo_0acQGCsF00

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland said Tuesday that private industry needs better safeguards to avoid calamitous consequences in the event of cyberattacks like the ones that have targeted American infrastructure and corporations.

“You have to have a secondary method if your first method is shut down. You have to have depth, and we need to work with them on that,” Garland said, one week after a meeting between President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin that included discussion of a spate of Russia-linked ransomware attacks in recent months.

Such hacks, including a ransomware attack last month on Colonial Pipeline, are “extremely dangerous,” Garland said. The Justice Department has responded with a task force focused on ransomware.

In a wide-ranging question-and-answer session with reporters, his first since being confirmed in March as the country’s chief law enforcement officer, Garland also reiterated his concerns about the death penalty, defended the Justice Department’s position in a defamation case against former President Donald Trump and insisted that the government would work to protect both journalists’ personal safety and their ability to conceal their confidential sources.

The conversation occurred as Garland has faced demands from Democrats to swiftly undo or reverse positions taken by the Justice Department during the Trump administration, including aggressive leak investigations in which law enforcement obtained phone records of journalists and congressional officials.

The Justice Department inspector general is now investigating, and Garland met last week with executives from news media organizations after pledging that the government would abandon the practice of seizing reporters’ records in an effort to identify their sources.

Garland, who has made several major announcements during his tenure but taken no questions from reporters before Tuesday, did not reveal any new details about how those subpoenas were authorized and did not answer when asked when he had learned about the issue.

But he said it was clear the balance the department had sought for decades to strike between upholding journalists’ First Amendment rights and guarding against the disclosure of classified information is “not sufficient for your protection.”

He said he believed journalists need sources to expose wrongdoing and bad decision-making inside the government and “I’m going to do everything I can to help protect you” from being forced to reveal those contacts.

Garland also defended the Justice Department’s decision to maintain its position, first argued last year, that Trump cannot be held personally liable for “crude and disrespectful” remarks he made about a woman who accused him of rape because he made the comments while he was president.

Democrats had looked to that case as one place where Garland’s Justice Department might make a dramatic shift in position. Instead, the department’s stance has not changed. Garland said the case law that government lawyers had reviewed tilted in favor of the argument that defamatory statements made to the news media by a public official are protected by law.

“The question for us, though, is really a question of law, unrelated to how we feel about” Trump’s statements, Garland said. “We don’t have one rule for Republicans and one rule for Democrats, one rule for a current president, one rule for the former president.”

He was noncommittal on Democratic calls for an investigation into the potential politicization of decisions made in the Trump Justice Department, saying he did not want career officials to feel unnecessarily second-guessed by new appointees applying “political lenses to things.”

“But every new manager, every good manager, looks over what’s happened in their agency, their company, whatever it is — and make judgments,” he said.

Garland also said he has concerns about the death penalty, in part because of the exonerations that have happened as well as the disparate impact the punishment has had on minority communities, and has been personally reviewing the department’s processes in that area. He said he expected to have a more extensive statement on the death penalty soon.

The Trump administration revived the death penalty last year after a nearly two-decade-long hiatus in federal executions.

Though activists widely expected Biden to take swift action against the death penalty as the first sitting president to oppose capital punishment, the White House has been mostly silent.

____

Follow Eric Tucker on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/etuckerAP

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

499K+
Followers
267K+
Post
235M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Merrick Garland
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Classified Information#Capital Punishment#Ap#American#Russian#Colonial Pipeline#The Justice Department#Democrats#Republicans#Democratic#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
U.S. Department of Justice
News Break
Twitter
Related
POTUSWashington Post

Despite attacks from Republicans, Vanita Gupta is leveraging longstanding relationships with police at the Justice Dept.

A previous version of this article misspelled the name of Terrence Cunningham, deputy executive director of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, and incorrectly reported the cause of death of Freddie Gray in April 2015. Gray was not fatally shot but died after suffering a severe spinal injury in police custody. This article has been corrected.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Outrage grows as Justice seeks to contain subpoena fallout

Attorney General Merrick Garland is scrambling to contain the fallout of a widening Justice Department scandal as Democratic allies and the press express outrage over revelations that his agency secretly obtained records of lawmakers, reporters and dozens of others as it carried out aggressive leak investigations during the Trump presidency.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. releases confidential Trump report on foreign auto threat

WASHINGTON, July 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department on Tuesday released a confidential Trump administration report that was the basis for the former president's threats in 2019 to impose tariffs on imported automobiles on grounds of national security. Then-U.S. President Donald Trump in May 2019 declared that some unidentified...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

GOP senators want DOJ official who has 'bias' against Durham investigation to recuse herself

Republican senators are demanding answers from Attorney General Merrick Garland about Susan Hennessey’s role in the Justice Department’s National Security Division, highlighting her “bias” shown in comments critiquing John Durham’s investigation. Hennessey, a former NSA attorney, was picked in May for a key role at the DOJ. The former CNN...
Congress & Courtscheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Was Adam Schiff Convicted Of Treason?

A post shared on Facebook claims Democratic California Rep. Adam Schiff has been convicted of treason. There is no evidence Schiff has been convicted of treason. The claim appears to stem from a website that says it publishes “humor, parody, and satire.”. Fact Check:. Schiff, the chairman of the House...
Kansas StateUS News and World Report

Kansas Lawmaker Launches Campaign for AG With Dig at Kobach

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A GOP state lawmaker launched a 2022 campaign for Kansas attorney general on Tuesday, seeking to capitalize on doubts expressed by many fellow Republicans that polarizing conservative Kris Kobach can win the general election if he's the nominee. State Sen. Kellie Warren, a Leawood attorney, is...
Louisiana StateUS News and World Report

Black Lawmakers Seek DOJ Review of Louisiana State Police

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana's Black state lawmakers said Tuesday they are asking the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate the patterns and practices of the State Police as the law enforcement agency's treatment of African Americans comes under scrutiny. The Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus is calling on the...
Congress & Courtsagdaily.com

New legislation protects against GPS interference

A new Senate bill, backed by 80 agriculture and other industry organizations, would ensure farmers and countless others who rely on GPS would not have to pay to fix interference issues created by Ligado Networks’ operation on the broadband spectrum. U.S. Sens. Jim Inhofe (R-OK), Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), and Jack...
California StateEast Bay Times

Walters: Koch brothers win campaign-disclosure legal duel with California

Did the U.S. Supreme Court strike a blow for privacy and free speech last week or undermine California’s justifiable effort to require a controversial (and conservative) political organization to reveal its donors?. After numerous battles in lower courts, the Supreme Court, by a 6-3 margin that reflected its ideological division,...
POTUSWashington Post

Grandmother jailed after not answering her phone during class is ordered released from prison sentence

A 76-year-old woman who was taken back into custody last month after not answering calls during a computer class from officials was ordered released Tuesday. After serving 16 years in federal facilities for dealing heroin, Gwen Levi moved to Baltimore to live with her 94-year-old mother, build relationships with her sons and grandchildren, and volunteer at prisoner-advocacy organizations as she searched for a job. She was one of about 4,500 prisoners allowed to serve their sentences at home as the coronavirus swept through federal prisons, killing 240 prisoners and four Federal Bureau of Prisons staff members.

Comments / 1

Community Policy