Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

The Fitbit Inspire 2 is great, but this last-minute Prime Day fitness deal is more inspiring

By Derrek Lee
Android Central
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFitbit makes incredible smartwatches and fitness trackers. The Fitbit Inspire 2 is one of the best, which is why it's included in our best Android smartwatch Prime Day deals. But there's another fitness tracker that's just as good, and that's the Amazfit Band 5. This is one of the best fitness trackers we've seen, even if the brand isn't as well-known as Fitbit. That said, there are plenty of great Amazfit smartwatches with great Prime Day discounts, and the Band 5 comes in as the most affordable.

www.androidcentral.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness Trackers#Prime Day#The Xiaomi Mi Band#Gps#Nfc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
NFL
News Break
Electronics
Related
ComputersT3.com

Amazon Prime Day: the best laptop deals for all

Amazon Prime Day sees huge discounts across the whole of the Amazon store for Prime members. With so many savings on offer, it helps to know where to look for the best Prime Day deals. While you may find bigger discounts on smaller items and accessories, you can get some deals on bigger items on June 21 and 22, such as laptops.
ElectronicsTechRadar

30 best Prime Day deals still available: 4K TVs, AirPods, robot vacuums, more

Amazon Prime Day has finished, which means most of the hefty discounts found during the two-day sales event have pretty much disappeared. However, there are still some great deals available if you know where to look. From cheap TVs and discounted headphones, including AirPods, to some of the best laptops and iPads - there are plenty of bargains to be had, and all you have to do is scroll down for the best of them.
RetailPosted by
NJ.com

Walmart Deals for Days 2021 sale: The best last-minute buys still available

Walmart’s highly anticipated “Deals for Days” 2021 sale is almost over. At 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday night, June 23, Walmart’s website will be updated and its “Deals for Days 2021″ sale will disappear. Big-ticket items across all categories such as patio and garden, electronics, home goods, toys, beauty and fashion will soon be gone.
ElectronicsPosted by
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day tech deals 2021: Last offers on Huawei smartwatches, Samsung Galaxy Buds and AirPods

In case you missed it, Amazon Prime Day 2021 has landed at last. After being postponed from its usual slot in July to October, this year the event has returned and is the earliest it’s ever been, along with more deals than ever before (2 million of them, in fact).The perfect shopping excuse you’ve been waiting for, the annual event, which started yesterday, has already seen impressive reductions on a range of items across a whole range of categories, including Amazon devices, home appliances, fashion, toys, booze, games consoles and more.Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2021 live blog for...
FIFAPosted by
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day gaming deals 2021: Best offers on Fifa 21, Nintendo Switch, gaming chairs, and more

Deal hunters listen up, Amazon Prime Day is has finally landed – a two-day shopping bonanza with big-ticket items being dropped considerably.The online giant is slashing the prices of everything from Amazon devices and laptops to TVs and tech, as well as the much sought-after Apple products and even fashion.Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2021 live blog for the latest updatesBut, for the gamers among us, it’s even better news because gaming is to one of the most popular Prime Day categories, with prices being slashed on Xbox, Playstation and Nintendo Switch consoles – and if yesterday’s deals...
Video GamesGamespot

Prime Day's Great Deal On Game Pass Ultimate Is Still Available

Even at full price, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is quite the deal. A subscription unlocks access to hundreds of Xbox One and Xbox Series X games as well as all of the perks that come with Xbox Live Gold. But everyone likes discounts, and one of our favorite Prime Day deals is still available now. You can snag a three-month subscription to Game Pass Ultimate for only $30 at Amazon.
ElectronicsPosted by
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day laptop deals 2021: Best offers on Dell gaming laptops, Huawei MateBook 13 and more

Amazon Prime Day – one of the biggest sale events of the year – is in full swing, and with it, has brought some excellent offers on across a huge range of categories.Whether you’ve been eagerly awaiting the two-day bonanza or are completely new to the shopping event, now’s the time to get your shopping lists in order – one day is already down, but you’ve still got another 24 hours of deals to go. Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2021 live blog for the latest updatesThe online giant is slashing the prices of everything from Amazon devices, Nintendo...
NFLAndroid Central

Garmin Forerunner 945 LTE vs. 945: Which should you buy?

The Forerunner 945 LTE takes everything great about the regular 945 and brings the added peace of mind that an always-connected cellular watch can offer. Alert personal contacts or safety personnel if something goes wrong or have friends follow your route virtually. LTE means you can share your workouts live.
Retailgizmochina.com

Deal: Get Kospet Magic 3 Smart Watch for $34 (Retail Price $50)

Kospet Magic 3 Smart Watch which generally retails for $50 is now available at a heavily discounted price of $33.99 only at AliExpress. Kospet Magic 3 Smart Watch at $33.99 (after discount)@AliExpress. Kospet Magic 3 Smart Watch. Key Features:. Display : 1.71 inch TFT screen with 280 x 320p resolution.

Comments / 0

Community Policy