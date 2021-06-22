The Stunning Transformation Of Rosie O'Donnell
At one point in the '90s, Rosie O'Donnell was everywhere. She was starring in movies like "A League of Their Own" and "Harriet the Spy" while also hosting her very own daytime talk show (via IMDb). Nowadays, O'Donnell has been keeping a bit of a low profile, but can still be seen in shows like "SMILF," "I Know This Much Is True," and "The L Word: Generation Q." With a decades-long career, you've seen O'Donnell go through a bit of transformation leading to where she is today, and it's all thanks to an invitation she received in 1984 to appear on "Star Search."www.thelist.com