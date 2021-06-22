Cancel
Legal Analyst Amy Dash Joins Inside Access To Talk NCAA

Audacy
Audacy
 15 days ago
In a major victory for college athletes, the Supreme Court unanimously invalidates a portion of the NCAA’s “amateurism” rules. The long battle between the NCAA and the student athletes has added another chapter to its book so it was a great time for Audacy Legal Analyst Amy Dash to join Inside Access.

Audacy

Audacy

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

#The Supreme Court#College Athletes#Audacy Legal#Inside Access#Texans
Related
Seattle, WAPosted by
HuskyMaven

NCAA Gives Go Ahead for NIL — and ZTF Is Ready to Talk Business

Almost exactly a year ago, a group of Pac-12 football players banded together and loudly threatened to boycott the 2020 season if a list of demands weren't met, specifically revenue-sharing. That movement, which smacked of creating some sort of college football players' association or union, went nowhere when the pandemic...
College Sportsbloomberglaw.com

College Athlete Pay Suit Confronts NCAA’s Supreme Court Loss (2)

A federal lawsuit in Pennsylvania that seeks to win collegiate athletes the right to compensation as employees is one of the first to consider the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision against the NCAA’s limits on education-related benefits for sports stars. The proposed collective and class action in the U.S. District...
College SportsSan Bernardino County Sun

Can NCAA players start making money off their name? Ask the lawyer

Q: I am not quite sure what to make of the U.S. Supreme Court decision about NCAA athletes. Can they now freely make money while amateurs in college?. A: The NCAA long prohibited college athletes from accepting any outside money. The justification was to preserve “amateurism” (in other words, college athletes are not professionals so they do not need to be compensated). Instead, stipends and scholarships would suffice. At the same time, however, colleges often have made considerable money from college sports, as has the NCAA. The United States Supreme Court has now ruled unanimously that student athletes can receive education-related-payments. The upshot is that college athletes will have the opportunity to make some money from their name, image and likeness. It is not unlimited or without conditions, but since the Supreme Court ruling, the NCAA has approved an interim policy that gives student-athletes the ability to profit from sponsorship opportunities. This is known as NIL (which stands for “name, image and likeness”). Nineteen state laws will go into effect in coming years that permit college athletes to profit from their names and likenesses. The thought is that the U.S. Congress will act to set a national standard (hopefully much sooner than later).
College Sportschatsports.com

Hammer and Rails Podcast - Kyle Joins to Talk Football

The Hammer and Rails podcast show was back again this week even though I was off. Kyle Holderfield stepped in to talk the 2021 football season. Casey and Kyle talked:. The many losses on the offensive line during the offseason. Will any true freshman come in and make an immediate...
NBAPosted by
Audacy

Inside Access Plays Bounce Back or Fall Back

We love game shows here on 105.7 The Fan but few shows love game shows more than Inside Access. Producer and game show host Cordell Woodland hosts America’s favorite game show “Bounce Back or Fall Back”. On this week’s edition, Cordell gets Jason and Ken’s pick for certain aspects of the Orioles upcoming game and tonight’s NBA playoff game.
College Sportschapelboro.com

K.J. Smith Joins On3 as National Basketball Analyst

Former UNC guard K.J. Smith revealed last week that he is following in the family footsteps, moving from a basketball career into a media career. Smith is joining On3.com as a National Basketball Analyst. His father — Kenny “The Jet” Smith — has been a longtime stalwart on TNT’s NBA coverage following a successful playing career both at UNC and as a professional.
Basketball247Sports

Vince Carter to Join NBC as Basketball Analyst for Tokyo Olympics

Following his 2020 retirement from the NBA, Vince Carter began a blossoming career as a basketball analyst. After a season of calling games for ESPN, the North Carolina basketball legend will join NBC Olympics as a basketball analyst in Tokyo this summer. Joining him in the booth is Duke women's...
Soccerchatsports.com

Amy Turner joins Orlando Pride

Turner joined United in 2018, and made 67 appearances, scoring four goals. Everyone at the club would like to thank Amy for her service, and wish her the best of luck for the future.
NHLBirmingham Star

Hall of Famer Mark Messier joins ESPN as NHL analyst

Mark Messier, the Hall of Fame center who won six Stanley Cup titles over a 26-year playing career, will join ESPN as an NHL studio analyst beginning with the 2021-22 season. ESPN agreed to a seven-year broadcasting deal with the NHL that will bring hockey back to the network for the first time since 2004. The network received broadcast rights to four Stanley Cup Finals in that seven-year span as part of the deal.
NFLPosted by
Audacy

Ricky Williams thinks he would have made Hall of Fame if NFL had been more tolerant of weed

Ricky Williams was, in many ways, ahead of his time. Though often misunderstood, the former Heisman winner was a pioneer of sorts, forcing the NFL to confront issues of mental health (specifically his own struggles with social anxiety) and the medical benefits of marijuana. Williams, the league’s leading rusher in 2002, was suspended five times for repeated violations of the NFL’s substance abuse policy, missing two entire seasons including 2004, when the one-time Pro Bowler abruptly retired, only to return to a year later.
NHLFanSided

Former Chicago Blackhawks superstar joins ESPN as analyst

Chris Chelios is one of the greatest defensemen in the history of the sport. He is also one of the best in the history of the Chicago Blackhawks as they were lucky enough to have him for nine seasons. He went to the Hall of Fame as he scored 185 goals with 763 assists for 948 points. He was also a brilliant defensive defenseman as well. Now, he is going to take his talents to the broadcast booth at this point in his life.

