One Car Dealer In California Has A Fat Stock Of New Dodge Demons

Drive your car often? You need the CarAIDE 3X vehicle multitool. This impressive gadget actually incorporates 18 tools in one compact device. It’s a powerful jump starter with 12 volts, or 1,000 amps, peak current. This means it can jump-start vehicles with up to a 6.0 L gas or 4.0 L diesel engine. Moreover, it offers protection against overloads and has intelligent temperature protection along with a waterproof, shockproof, dirt-resistant design. Made to handle rugged environments, it also has several escape tools that you’ll hopefully never need. These include a window breaker, seat belt cutter, emergency alarm, SOS flash, compass, thermometer, emergency rope, and hook. With a comfortable, slip-resistant design, it has a built-in kids lock so its safe to keep in your vehicle at all times.