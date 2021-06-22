4 Trending Health Care Stocks To Watch Right Now
4 Top Health Care Stocks To Add To Your Watchlist This Week. Health care stocks have been in focus in the stock market over the past year for obvious reasons. Everyone was taken aback as we were plagued by the global pandemic. However, every crisis presents a new opportunity. Funds were allocated more than ever into the health care industry as we are reminded of how important health is. We see many health care stocks such as Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) rising to the occasion to combat the pandemic through its COVID-19 vaccines.www.entrepreneur.com