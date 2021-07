Episodes 4 through 6 of the Baltimore Beatdown Podcast limited series “Forgotten Dynasty,” are now streaming wherever you get your shows:. It’s the early 1970’s, and after years of conflict and chaos brought about by the tumultuous ending of the Don Shula era, it’s once again good to be a Baltimore Colts fan. After their victory in Super Bowl V, they made their way to the AFC Championship game for a second straight year, and from there (even with an aging Johnny Unitas at quarterback), you wouldn’t be seen as an unrealistic fan for expecting the good times to continue to roll.