Keep marching to secure voting rights -- Marilyn Ross

I watched the "Selma" movie recently and saw the story of Blacks demanding the right to vote. Their walk across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, on March 7, 1965, became known as Bloody Sunday. They were attacked by state and local lawmen and driven back to Selma. Three weeks later, with federal protection, 3,200 people marched out of Selma. By the time they reached Montgomery, the number had grown to 25,000. This led to the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.