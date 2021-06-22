Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madison, WI

Bishops oppose our pious president -- Mark K. Allen

madison
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrowing up in an Irish Catholic family, it was given that you voted Democrat. But my father would tell me that the priests vote Republican. I later learned that this sentiment was passed down from my grandfather and likely went back even further in my family line. The people knew...

madison.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, WI
Society
Madison, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Society
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Irish#Catholic#Democrat#The Catholic Church#American#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Religion
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Politicsmadison

Patriots come from every race -- Louis White

Some Americans are more openly patriotic these days, especially now that the country is so highly polarized over political differences. Some of these same individuals view nonwhite Americans as foreigners and feel that their country is being stolen from them. Part of the reason is that the Founders put in the Constitution that all people are born free with certain inalienable rights -- while owning slaves, which was hypocritical on their part.
Presidential ElectionCNN

Hillary Clinton: 'We are witnessing a concerted attempt to destabilize the democratic process'

(CNN) — Hillary Clinton called out the Republican-led crackdown on voting rights and urged Americans to fight for access to the ballot box in an op-ed published Wednesday. "We are witnessing a concerted attempt to destabilize the democratic process and delegitimize our multi-racial democracy, carried out in full view of the American people. As Democrats, it's not enough to push back one law, one court case or even one election at a time. We need to fundamentally change the way we think about and fight back against this blatant, sweeping effort," Clinton wrote in the op-ed, which published on Democracy Docket, the progressive platform founded by former Clinton campaign counsel Marc Elias.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

US Catholic bishops and the making of a fiasco

Two weeks ago, I noted Cardinal Wilton Gregory’s prediction that the authorization given by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) to draft a statement on “Eucharistic coherence” was a recipe for disaster. To paraphrase King Henry VIII’s apocryphal admonition to his many wives before consummating their marriages, the ramifications didn’t take long. Facing a swift backlash, the bishops write that they did not intend to target “any one individual or class of persons,” adding that there will be “no national policy on withholding communion from politicians.
Presidential ElectionCNN

Kristi Noem emerges as the female Trump

(CNN) — Among the many contenders to be the "next Donald Trump" (if such a thing actually exists) there are, well, a lot of dudes. There's Trump heir Don Jr., former VP Mike Pence, Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton, Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Florida Sen. Rick Scott ...
POTUSMSNBC

'Like the mob': Trump in trouble as family member floats Ivanka flipping

Citizen Donald Trump is speaking out about the criminal probe into his namesake organization, admitting the crime during a rally and downplaying the charges. Prosecutors are still pressuring Trump’s money man Allen Weisselberg to start talking. MSNBC’s Dr. Jason Johnson is joined by former Acting U.S. Solicitor General Neal Katyal to discuss the latest in the investigation.
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

$2,000 A Month Stimulus Checks Petitions Reach 3 Million Signatures

Petitions for a fourth stimulus check of $2,000 a month have reached nearly 3 million signatures. Here’s what you need to know. In the ongoing campaign to get $2,000 a month stimulus checks, multiple Change.org petitions have collectively amassed nearly three million signatures. As reported by Newsweek, the petitions vary in scope, but they have a recurring theme: get a 4th stimulus check to the American people. According to Newsweek, one of the largest petitions is organized by Stephanie Bonin, a Denver restaurant owner. Bonin wants $2,000 a month stimulus checks for adults and $1,000 a month stimulus checks for each child immediately. Then, she wants these recurring stimulus checks to be sent each month until the end of the Covid-19 pandemic. There are at least five other similar petitions that want the U.S. Senate and House to act on a new stimulus package.
POTUSPosted by
Axios

J.D. Vance addresses tweets slamming Trump: "I Regret Being Wrong"

Author J.D. Vance, who's running in the Ohio Republican race for a U.S. Senate seat, addressed on Fox News Monday his since-deleted tweets criticizing former President Trump. Why it matters: The venture capitalist and now-vocal Trump supporter has been accused of hypocrisy and "flip-flopping" after CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski last week shared screenshots of the 2016 tweets in which Vance said the then-presidential candidate's comments on "Immigrants, Muslims, etc." were "reprehensible."
Presidential ElectionPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Trump at Independence Day celebration: 'Joe Biden is perhaps the most unpatriotic president in American history'

Former President Donald Trump questioned his successor's patriotism during an Independence Day celebration in Florida. Trump said President Joe Biden "is perhaps the most unpatriotic president in American history" because his administration canceled a planned Fourth of July fireworks celebration at Mount Rushmore due to concerns about the transmission of COVID-19.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Roman Catholic church frequented by Biden will let anyone receive Communion amid abortion controversy

A Washington, D.C., church frequented by President Biden says it won't get involved in what it describes as "a political issue" over Communion. The Holy Trinity Catholic Church in the city's Georgetown neighborhood, which Biden has attended several times since taking office, said Wednesday it will not deny the Eucharist to the president over his abortion stance or "anyone else who presents themselves."
POTUSWashington Post

The Catholic bishops’ anti-Biden project is backfiring

In the 1960s, when Time magazine published its now-iconic “Is God Dead?” cover, the theologian Harvey Cox wrote that the “ ‘death of God’ syndrome can only occur when the controlling symbols of the culture have been more or less uncritically fused with the transcendent God.”. A majority of the...
Winchester, VAWinchester Star

Letter to the editor: Selective morality is a black mark against the US Catholic Bishops

We have a different perspective than that expressed by Joanne Seale regarding the US Catholic Bishops recent pronouncement. Perhaps ours is a disagreement as to the meaning and power of the Eucharist and the priesthood. The priests are mere bearers to the church, hopefully loving servants of Christ who came for the healing of the world. At their best, the priests are healers. The Eucharist is sacred in itself.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Tucker Carlson: Mainstream media thinks Kamala Harris is a god, Latin America disagrees

Two years ago, during the Democratic presidential primaries, Kamala Harris appeared on CNN to explain where she stood in the race. At that moment, Harris had just been memorably humiliated by Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii during a televised debate, and she was trying to explain what had happened. "I'm obviously a top-tier candidate," Harris said. "And so I did expect that I would be on the stage and take hits tonight."

Comments / 0

Community Policy