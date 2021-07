Some automakers like to name their cars after animals or places; think Ford Mustang or Kia Telluride. Others go for an alphanumeric name that fits within a portfolio of vehicles, like BMW M3 or Lexus LC 500. There's no right or wrong way to name a car, but it's rare to see an automaker move from one naming convention to the other. According to Automotive News though, Volvo may do just that.