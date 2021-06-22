Should you buy a smartwatch or fitness tracker on Prime Day?

Hands-on with Apple AirTag Accessories: Which Should You Buy?. AirTag is a New Year’s resolve aide in the making, attempting to assist you in becoming more organized and never losing your keys again. The little, slick disc, however, still requires a way to be attached to the item you wish to track in its unprocessed state. I was able to get my hands on a few of the early AirTag accessories to check how they worked. In some cases, the AirTag case is more expensive than the $29 Apple AirTag. Is the cost of these accessories justified?