Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Free On-Demand Webinar: How to Grow & Thrive in an Evolving Business Landscape

Entrepreneur
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the ever-evolving business landscape, it is important to embrace change to grow and thrive. In the next episode of our Leadership Lessons series, Comparably CEO Jason Nazar speaks to a leader who has changed the businesses he touched for the better in this constantly-changing global marketplace, SurveyMonkey (NASDAQ: SVMK) CEO Zander Lurie.

www.entrepreneur.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Webinar#Cbs Corporation#Grow Thrive#Svmk#Jp Morgan#M A#Gopro#Cbs Corporation#Cnet#Digital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virtual Events
News Break
Economy
Place
Berlin, DE
News Break
Market Analysis
Place
Sydney
Related
Small Businessthewestsidegazette.com

How We Survived And Thrived In Pandemic: Kenyan Small Business Owners

NAIROBI, Kenya — For Sheldon Angaiya, an events organizer and master of ceremonies in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, the effects of the pandemic on his businesses were not just devastating but also depressing. When Kenya went into prolonged lockdown beginning March 2020 to curb the spread of Covid-19, most of his...
InternetInc.com

3 Secrets to Using Webinars to Grow and Scale Your Business Fast

Connecting with your audience and building your client base can feel overwhelming and confusing in this digital age. However, one of the most powerful and easy ways to achieve this is through a great virtual presentation or webinar. With a webinar, you can quickly build trust with your audience and reach large numbers of people all at the same time. Before you start using webinars to grow your business, though, it's important to understand the difference between a good and bad webinar.
EconomyPosted by
The Conversation Africa

How to help entrepreneurs adopt cutting edge technologies to grow their businesses

Entrepreneurs are known to drive innovation and progress in various fields. The Fourth Industrial Revolution has provided an unprecedented platform to do so. This global concept was coined in 2016 by Professor Klaus Schwab. He said that this revolution entails “nothing less than the transformation of humankind” because it is the integration of technologies across the digital, physical and biological spheres. Moreover, the speed at which this is happening is influencing work, services, educational needs and people’s everyday activities.
EconomyEntrepreneur

Free Webinar | July 20: Former Private Equity Investor Shares How to Get Funding & Grow Your Brand

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. If you're trying to build your business into a billion dollar global brand, hear from someone with experience on Wall Street, as a private equity investor, and as an executive for legendary global beauty brands and the world's largest consumer-focused investment fund. In our next Leadership Lessons episode, Comparably CEO Jason Nazar talks with Supergoop! CEO Amanda Baldwin on how she uses her deep knowledge and investor's eye to create value in organizations while scaling profitably. She has guided the category-defining influential beauty brand through an unprecedented era of growth since joining in 2016; revenue doubled in 2018 with 400% year-over-year e-commerce sales growth. Its DTC business more than doubled from 2019 to 2020, with sell-out success at Sephora, Nordstrom and Blue Mercury. As the first and only lifestyle brand dedicated to UV protection via ingredient-conscious, first-to-market SPF innovations, Supergoop! has earned multiple industry accolades, including Allure’s “Best of Beauty” list seven years in a row, four CEW Beauty Awards, and TIME Magazine’s 2019 Best Inventions. Baldwin will share these valuable lessons over her 20-year career, from Goldman Sachs and L Catterton to Estee Lauder and French luxury conglomerate LVMH (Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton):
IndustryLodging

Embracing Innovation: How COVID-19 Evolved the Hospitality Technology Landscape

The pandemic forced hoteliers to adapt at a lighting pace, implementing changes across their properties to facilitate safer environments for teams and travelers and more sustainable business models that could survive the downturn. Technology has aided these efforts, allowing owners and operators to enhance cleaning protocols and air filtration systems, rollout contactless initiatives to reduce in-person interactions, host safer meetings and events, leverage automation to drive efficiencies, and use sophisticated tools to gain insights from data that help capture demand and improve business. In an industry that has been historically slow and cautious when adopting and upgrading to new solutions, hotels have notably accelerated their embrace of technology over the past 15 months. But will this trend continue to reshape the industry’s approach to innovation? LODGING spoke with experts from across the industry to understand the current hotel technology landscape and what pandemic-era adoptions they expect will be a flash in the pan versus what will redefine industry standards going forward.
Small Businessriverjournalonline.com

How to Grow Your Small Business – 5 Tips for a Modern Company

Growth is a key goal for most small business owners, but achieving this can be a challenging affair. Improving your businesses’ odds of success requires a multi-faceted approach, and there is no set formula for reaching your goals. However, there are some steps that you can take to give your company the best chance for growth. Read on for some tips on maximizing growth in the modern world.
EconomyInfoworld

On-Demand Webinar: How to take the risk out of resilience

Understand how organizations are evolving their resilience strategies to thrive in the current climate, and ensure confidence in their ability to prepare for, react, respond and execute to any eventuality. Join Mark Heywood, Resilience Expert, and Cutover's Steve Piggott, Jessica Cardonick and Dhiren Mistry as they discuss how organizations are...
Technologyaithority.com

Accelerated Cloud-First Strategy Drives 79% Rating For Global Cybersecurity Channel

Trend Micro Retains Leadership Position In Canalys Global Cybersecurity Channel Matrix. Trend Micro Incorporated , a global cybersecurity leader, announced that it has been named a “Champion” in the Canalys Global Cybersecurity Leadership Matrix for the second year in a row. Following a major partner program refresh, the company saw extraordinary improvements in its channel program, with a 79% rating in its vendor benchmark.
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

Media Executives Discuss How Advertisers Adapt to Evolving TV Landscape

Executives from Facebook, ViacomCBS and The Trade Desk joined Heidi Chung, Media Analyst and Correspondent for Variety Intelligence Platform, in the Variety Streaming Room presented by The Trade Desk to discuss how advertisers are focusing on connected TV to reach growing streaming audiences and adapting to the rapidly evolving landscape.
BusinessEntrepreneur

Google presents its 'Startup School' program in Mexico with which it seeks to boost the country's businesses

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. With the aim of supporting Mexican startups to continue developing, growing and innovating, Google for Startups presents "Startup School", its practical online training program that seeks to help the founders of these companies and their work teams, equipping them in stages. with the tools and skills necessary for their growth.
BusinessMySanAntonio

RxBenefits Rapidly Expands Team & Leadership Bench to Meet Growing Demand, Adds Executives in Operations and Business Development

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (PRWEB) June 29, 2021. RxBenefits, the employee benefits industry’s first and only technology-enabled pharmacy benefits optimizer (PBO), today announced it has significantly expanded its employee base since the start of the year, including appointing three seasoned industry experts to its leadership team. As RxBenefits continues to execute on its strong growth strategy and lead the charge in evolving the pharmacy benefits industry, these executives will focus on processes to continuously elevate the level of service delivered to the company’s broker partners, self-insured employers and their members.
Public Healthmeddeviceonline.com

Digital Health Technologies: The Evolving Landscape Of Reimbursement & 4 Strategies To Consider

The use of digital health technologies (DHTs), ranging from devices and apps to cloud-based services and artificial intelligence platforms, has accelerated rapidly in recent years, especially in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Other factors that have played a role in the growth of the digital health sector include an increased incidence of non-communicable diseases and the more proactive role many patients are taking in their disease management. There are also advantages that DHTs present for payers and manufacturers, allowing them to track patient outcomes and treatment compliance better, faster, and more accurately and support wider adoption of value-based healthcare models.
Public HealthEntrepreneur

The Key to Reinventing Ourselves (and Our Businesses) Following the COVID-19 Pandemic

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Entrepreneurship on a normal day or in a normal year is a challenge for even the most seasoned entrepreneurs. But the global coronavirus pandemic of 2020 raised those challenges in a unique way, beyond what we've seen on a global scale in recent history. While every entrepreneur had unique challenges within their own context, perhaps the greatest similarity and unifying factor in the midst of it all was fear.
RetailRetail Wire

ON-DEMAND WEBINAR: A New Mindset for Omnichannel Fulfillment

Implementing fulfillment strategies based on your retail segment to exceed customer expectations and increase profitability. With the widespread integration of e-commerce into the retail experience have come more sophisticated customer expectations, such as free shipping, fast delivery and expedited turnaround on click and collect orders. In light of these demands,...
EconomyEntrepreneur

Are Untrained Managers Ruining Your Business?

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. A warning that untrained managers are quite possibly ruining your business may seem at first needlessly inflammatory, but all too often it’s the truth. The reality is that most managers struggle to effectively lead their teams, and that costs a business more than you likely realize.
EconomyEntrepreneur

How to build long-term profitability (with digitization)

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Figures from Canirac estimate that the restaurant sector will take seven years to recover, I am more optimistic, since this projection is based on...
EducationEntrepreneur

Marcus Dantus and Crehana offer entrepreneurship techniques with an online course

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. Marcus Dantus, businessman and investor shark of the Sony Channel program Shark Tank Mexico , and the online education platform Crehana , presented a new course that seeks to develop the skills of entrepreneurs to define, synthesize and transmit an idea to investors or higher ranks in a company. The course will be available from June 30, 2021 under the name “ Attract and convince investors with Marcus Dantus ” .
EconomyEntrepreneur

3 Ways Executive Leaders Can Cultivate a High-Performance Team

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. To create a company that experiences consistent growth, you'll need to duplicate your efforts and drive forward to build the business. As a performance-focused leader, you understand that you can't wear all the hats on the org chart if you're going to experience exponential growth.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Outlook On The Customer Communications Management Global Market To 2027 - Featuring Adobe, Oracle And Capgemini Among Others

DUBLIN, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Customer Communications Management Market By Component, By Organization Size, By Deployment Mode, By End User, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Customer Communications Management Market size is expected...

Comments / 0

Community Policy