Fair maps have broad support -- Jennifer Gottwald
At the recent Mount Horeb Summer Frolic, I marched with a group of community members to support fair and impartial mapping of Wisconsin’s legislative districts. It was heartening to hear cheers and clapping along the parade route. While I am certain that not everyone supported our cause, the cheers came from all types of parade watchers -- young and old, rural and village residents, those wearing T-shirts supporting the Brewers, a local church or folk music. They were all residents of Wisconsin, and they all wanted to be fairly represented by officials chosen in competitive elections in fair districts.madison.com