In every season in which the Major League Baseball summer draft has had 40 rounds or more, the Texas Rangers have picked at least a few players they were ultimately unable to sign. In a number of notable cases, an unsigned former Rangers draft pick has gone on to later success and been picked much higher in a later draft. To cite two recent examples, their top two unsigned selections from the 2017 draft -- 24th rounder Brooks Wilson, a RHP from Stetson, and 25th rounder Aaron Ashby, a LHP from a Missouri junior college -- both returned to their schools and pitched well enough in the next college season that they were picked again by other teams in the 7th and 4th rounds of the 2018 draft.