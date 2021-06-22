Cancel
Georgia State

Kemp to end Georgia health emergency but keep some powers

By JEFF AMY
SFGate
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA (AP) — Georgia's governor says he will end the state's public health state of emergency on July 1, more than 15 months after he initially declared it because of the coronavirus pandemic. Republican Brian Kemp made the announcement Tuesday, signing a fresh extension of the extraordinary powers granted to...

