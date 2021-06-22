The Suicide Squad Releases New Original Song From Final Trailer

In The Suicide Squad trailer, there's a statement made that many fans doubt, specifically Idris Elba's Bloodsport putting Superman in the ICU with a Kryptonite bullet. James Gunn took to Twitter and posted a panel from Issue #4 of the 1987 Superman comic series. The Bloodsport Superman Suicide Squad scenario of him being taken out with a kryponite bullet reall sent the DCEU fan base into a tailspin, fortunately James Gunn was able to clear it up. The Suicide Squad hits theaters August 6th 2021. In other news, just when you thought we were done seeing those alien space robots clash over our planet, we've got new information on Transformers 7. The official title for the upcoming movie is 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts'. The official synopsis for the movie is, "Returning to the action and spectacle that first captured moviegoers around the world 14 years ago with the original Transformers, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a '90s globetrotting adventure and introduce the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons." And finally, from one prime to another, concept art for Netflix's Sonic Prime has hit the internet. But you gotta go fast if you wanna see it, before they put a plug in the leak. A reddit user posted a link to Patrick Horan's Artstation account, where he posted images of the concept art from the show he was responsible for cleaning up and coloring. We obviously can't show the leaked images ... and neither could Patrick, as he immediately deleted the images from his Artstation account. All of this entertainment news in this episode of IGN The Fix: Entertainment with Akeem Lawanson!