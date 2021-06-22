Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The Suicide Squad Releases New Original Song From Final Trailer

By Russ Burlingame
ComicBook
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier today, the final trailer for James Gunn's The Suicide Squad dropped, and besides blowing people's minds, it also got a stong stuck in their head. Now that song -- "Rain," by grandson and Jesse Reyez -- is available for sale. We're going to go out on a limb and guess that this might be the "pop classic" that Gunn recently teased would be recorded for the film's soundtrack, but it's Gunn, so don't be too surprised if he had another banger or two waiting to be unleashed on the world. After all, it isn't as though the soundtracks for either volume of his Guardians of the Galaxy franchise was lacking in that department.

comicbook.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Idris Elba
Person
Alice Braga
Person
Nathan Fillion
Person
Viola Davis
Person
Margot Robbie
Person
James Gunn
Person
Peter Capaldi
Person
Joel Kinnaman
Person
Michael Rooker
Person
Steve Agee
Person
Sean Gunn
Person
Daniela Melchior
Person
Flula Borg
Person
Jai Courtney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Galaxy#Super Villains#Polka Dot Man#T D K
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
iTunes
News Break
Movies
News Break
Music
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Moviessouthernillinoisnow.com

Watch Idris Elba in new ‘Suicide Squad’ trailer; Kenya Barris inks multi-project development deal with Audible; and more

Idris Elba takes center stage in the new trailer for DC and Warner Bros.’ The Suicide Squad. Directed by James Gunn, the film, which is a standalone sequel to 2016’s Suicide Squad, follows Elba as Bloodsport, one of the imprisoned convicts from Task Force X who is sent on a mission by Viola Davis‘ Amanda Waller to destroy Jotunheim, a Nazi-era prison and laboratory. The action film also stars Margot Robbie, Jai Courtney, Joel Kinnaman, Pete Davidson and more. The Suicide Squad hits theaters and HBO Max on August 6.
Moviesnewsbrig.com

The Suicide Squad “Rain” Trailer: From ‘Superman in ICU’ to Possible Character Deaths, 5 Hints We Got About the Plot of James Gunn’s DC Film

We just got a new trailer for James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, and it hints towards new things that weren’t mentioned in the first two trailers for the film. The trailer dives more into the plot as it gives us a look at all the characters we will be seeing and what their role in the film will be of. Officially dubbed as the “Rain” trailer, it showcases a completely new song, by Grandson, just recorded for The Suicide Squad. Gunn had mentioned earlier on Twitter that how happy he is about the fact the new song recorded is “so close to being a pop classic”. The Suicide Squad Trailer: Warner Brothers Unveil Another Glimpse of the Film, Grandson & Jessie Reyez’s New Song ‘Rain’ Adds Drama (Watch Video).
MoviesComicBook

Kevin Smith Reviews New The Suicide Squad Trailer: "Looks Fantastic"

A new trailer for The Suicide Squad dropped earlier this week, giving fans what might be their best look yet at the upcoming blockbuster with hints at Starro's DCEU origin as well as confirmation of Bloodsport's connection to Superman. And while fans were already excited for the upcoming James Gunn film, this trailer is only making the anticipation that much greater - and even fans like Kevin Smith are pumped. During a recent episode of his Fat Man Beyond podcast, Smith declared the trailer to be fantastic, noting that he was still on board for the film.
Moviestraileraddict.com

The Suicide Squad

starring Margot Robbie, Taika Waititi, Joel Kinnaman, Idris Elba and Alice Braga. Welcome to hell -- a.k.a. Belle Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out -- even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today's do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin and everyone's favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese. Trekking through a jungle teeming with militant adversaries and guerrilla forces at every turn, the Squad is on a search-and-destroy mission with only Colonel Rick Flag on the ground to make them behave ... and Amanda Waller's government techies in their ears, tracking their every movement. And as always, one wrong move and they're dead (whether at the hands of their opponents, a teammate, or Waller herself). If anyone's laying down bets, the smart money is against them -- all of them.
MoviesComicBook

James Gunn Teases Peacemaker Will Be "A Lot Different" From The Suicide Squad

The Suicide Squad is hitting theatres and HBO Max in August and this week saw the long-awaited final trailer for the film. The movie is expected to feature some returning favorites as well as franchise newcomers, including John Cena as Peacemaker. In fact, the wrestler-turned-actor has been busy filming a spin-off series with James Gunn for HBO Max. Gunn has been answering some fan questions on Instagram and addressed the differences between The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker.
MoviesIGN

The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Responds to Trailer Controversy - IGN The Fix: Entertainment

In The Suicide Squad trailer, there's a statement made that many fans doubt, specifically Idris Elba's Bloodsport putting Superman in the ICU with a Kryptonite bullet. James Gunn took to Twitter and posted a panel from Issue #4 of the 1987 Superman comic series. The Bloodsport Superman Suicide Squad scenario of him being taken out with a kryponite bullet reall sent the DCEU fan base into a tailspin, fortunately James Gunn was able to clear it up. The Suicide Squad hits theaters August 6th 2021. In other news, just when you thought we were done seeing those alien space robots clash over our planet, we've got new information on Transformers 7. The official title for the upcoming movie is 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts'. The official synopsis for the movie is, "Returning to the action and spectacle that first captured moviegoers around the world 14 years ago with the original Transformers, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a '90s globetrotting adventure and introduce the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons." And finally, from one prime to another, concept art for Netflix's Sonic Prime has hit the internet. But you gotta go fast if you wanna see it, before they put a plug in the leak. A reddit user posted a link to Patrick Horan's Artstation account, where he posted images of the concept art from the show he was responsible for cleaning up and coloring. We obviously can't show the leaked images ... and neither could Patrick, as he immediately deleted the images from his Artstation account. All of this entertainment news in this episode of IGN The Fix: Entertainment with Akeem Lawanson!
Movies411mania.com

New Trailer For Candyman Gives A New Origin Story

Universal Pictures has released a new trailer for the upcoming Candyman reboot/sequel and it features what appears to be a new origin story. The film is seemingly a sequel given the involvement of Vanessa Williams as Anne-Marie McCoy. Tony Todd is also rumored to be involved in some form, although whether or not he is Candyman remains to be seen. The origin story changing may be because of the original story’s commentary on urban legends, which often change over the years after multiple retellings.
WWEheroichollywood.com

‘The Suicide Squad’ Star John Cena On Peacemaker’s Extreme Philosophy

John Cena revealed how he feels about Peacemaker’s extreme philosophy in The Suicide Squad. John Cena is arguably one of the biggest stars on the planet due to his WWE fame and acting career and now he’s joining the DC Extended Universe. John Cena is set to play Peacemaker in the upcoming James Gunn-helmed The Suicide Squad. The film has yet to be released and the character has already been given a spin-off on HBO Max that is almost done filming.
Moviescodelist.biz

The Suicide Squad: The new official poster is simply spectacular

After the publication of the new explosive trailer for The Suicide Squad, curiously arrived earlier than expected on the web in the form of an advertisement on YouTube, the director James Gunn also shared the official poster on social networks. The post has arrived on the author’s official page and...
MoviesMovieMaker

The Suicide Squad Fight a Starfish; Meet the New Snow White; Transformers Again

Lots of Suicide Squad and Snow White and Transformers and comic books and Disney in today’s Movie News Rundown. With a wonderful song at the end. Loki Influences: Michael Waldron, the show’s head writer, describes his influences for its look, particularly the stylized bureaucracy of the Time Variance Authority, which he envisioned as Mad Men meets Blade Runner, in this IndieWire interview.
MoviesPosted by
103GBF

‘The Suicide Squad’ Trailer Reveals the Film’s Huge DC Villain

UPDATE: Here’s the new official trailer for The Suicide Squad:. ORIGINAL POST: There’s a surprise waiting for DC Comics fans on YouTube this morning: A brand-new trailer for James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. But instead of posting the trailer on the DC or Warner Bros’ YouTube channels, the ad is lurking in the actual ads on YouTube. You’ve just got to get lucky and have it come up when you click to another video on YouTube.
Moviesthedigitalfix.com

James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad trailer introduces some new antiheroes

DC’s gang of hooligans and blackmailed criminals is back, this time with a few new names, a new director, and no tattooed faced Jokers in sight. The official trailer for James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad has arrived, and shares a sneak peek at the feature’s upcoming plot. According to the...
Beauty & FashionComicBook

The Suicide Squad: New Clip Shows Glimpse at Harley Quinn Torture Scene

Fans are just over a month from getting to see The Suicide Squad, which will take some of the characters from the 2016 Suicide Squad and pair them up with a whole new cast of lovable bad guys. One returning character that folks are especially excited about is Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn. The latest trailer for the movie showed a lot of excitement for the character, and it doesn't stop there. A new little clip spells trouble for Harley, who appears to be getting tortured. In classic Harley fashion, she doesn't seem to mind...
TV SeriesCollider

New 'Loki' Midseason Trailer Reveals Footage From Final Episodes

Marvel Studios shared a new mid-season trailer for Loki, which gives a small glimpse at what's to come in the final three episodes. We're halfway through Disney+'s third MCU original series, and Loki is proving to be unlike its predecessors in every way. There are small moments of never-before-seen shots and bits of dialogue we've never heard yet in the trailer, but the biggest takeaway is that Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) appear to have gotten off Lamentis-1 and are back at the Time Variance Authority. Both variants are being taken into custody by Minutemen, two of which have been assigned to restrain Loki while a large group surrounds Sylvie. This moment gives us one of the best lines in the sneak peek, as Loki says, "By the way, I should have an equal amount of security. This is insulting!"
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Suicide Squad Bloodsport and Peacemaker Deploy From McFarlane Toys

Suicide Squad is still a couple of months away as DC Comics fans await the next film in the growing DCEU. McFarlane Toys has already revealed that they are making a wave of Suicide Squad figures and pre-orders have finally arrived. The wave of DC Multiverse figures will be a Build-A-Figure wave with King Shark being the figure that is built when all 4 figures come together. This time we are looking at two hot shots from this new team with Bloodsport and Peacemaker. Due to the new instructions, DC Comics collectibles do not include guns so these figures do feel that pain but there are plenty of McFarlane Toys figures that can help with that. Both Peacemaker and Bloodsport are loaded with detail with their Suicide Squad costumes coming to life right before your eyes.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Suicide Squad King Shark Gets Solo Figure Release From McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys has just surprised fans with pre-orders for their new wave of figures from the upcoming film; Suicide Squad. The wave will consist of 4 figures with Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Harley Quinn, and Polka Dot Man. Each figure will come with a special Build A Figure part that, when combined together, will create a fifth member of the Suicide Squad; King Shark. To make things a little confusing, it looks like McFarlane Toys will also be released as a solo figure as part of their Walmart Exclusive Gold Label figure line.

Comments / 0

Community Policy