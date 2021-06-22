3 Upfitting Trends That Focus on Long-Term Success

What makes a leader? In theory, they're all around us, from school and work to government and activism, with the standard definition being "a person or thing that leads." But some leaders are more motivated by dollar signs than the beating hearts in front of them. While that can lead to a robust bottom line, it can also create a high turnover rate and perpetuate a culture of burnout. Instead, successful leadership should be defined by how much the leader focuses on others, also known as conscious leadership. (Bonus: this tends to lead to financial success too).