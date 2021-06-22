Bonnie Sue Richardson Faulkner Murks
On June 21, 2021 at 5:25am, Bonnie Sue Richardson Faulkner Murks left her earthly home for her forever Heavenly home surrounded by her family. Bonnie was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend. Visitation will be 5:00-8:00pm on Wednesday, June 23 at Greenhill Funeral Home. Funeral services will be in the chapel of the funeral home on Thursday, June 24 at 11:00am with burial to follow at Greenview Memorial Park in Florence.radio7media.com