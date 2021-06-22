Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Bonnie Sue Richardson Faulkner Murks

radio7media.com
 17 days ago

On June 21, 2021 at 5:25am, Bonnie Sue Richardson Faulkner Murks left her earthly home for her forever Heavenly home surrounded by her family. Bonnie was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend. Visitation will be 5:00-8:00pm on Wednesday, June 23 at Greenhill Funeral Home. Funeral services will be in the chapel of the funeral home on Thursday, June 24 at 11:00am with burial to follow at Greenview Memorial Park in Florence.

radio7media.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Allen
Person
Greg Richardson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mary Ann#Brothers And Sisters#Hospice#Animals#Greenhill Funeral Home#Ecm Hospital#Williams Court#Bear#Air Evac#Huntsville Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
harrodsburgherald.com

BONNIE TANNER

Bonnie O. Tanner, Ph.D., 80, wife of Jim Tanner Ph.D., of Harrodsburg, died Monday, July 5, 2021 at her home. Born March 29, 1941, in Louisville, she was the daughter of the late J. Earl O’Bryant and Adelee Hoefler O’Bryant. Bonnie retired in June of 2006, and following retirement she...
AccidentsPosted by
Black Enterprise

Two Black Sisters Knocked Overboard, Drowned In A Boating Accident, Police Investigating

Sisters Teegan Hill, 31, and Troinee Broom, 28, were on a boat with friends on Lewisville Lake Sunday, when they were knocked overboard. Hill, an attorney for The Bassett Firm and a former Vanderbilt University track star was celebrating her birthday, and Broom, a Lancaster Independent School District kindergarten teacher in Dallas, both drowned, according to People Magazine.
Tell City, INPerry County News

Richardson-Weatherholt

Shaina Marie Richardson of Cannelton and Logan Weatherholt of Cannelton were united in marriage April 21, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. at Matilda’s Event Barn in Evanston. The bride is the daughter of Jeff and Connie Richardson of Tell City. the groom is the son of Charlie and Margie Weatherholt of Derby and Jennifer Jones Zingg of Frankfort, Ky.
ObituariesThe Guardian

Letters: Trader Faulkner obituary

Trader Faulkner was a neighbour of ours, and for a while a lodger, in Merton Park, south London, in the 1960s. So as not to drown us out in the house he began to practise his thespian vocal warm-ups in the garden. Unfortunately one particularly histrionic session resulted in a police squad car arriving, as another neighbour was fearful that a murder was being committed in the shrubbery.
Oxford, MShottytoddy.com

Bonnie Brown: Q&A with Betty Barron

The latest interview in the Ole Miss Retirees features Betty Barron. The organization’s mission is to enable all of the university’s faculty and staff retirees to maintain and promote a close association with the university. It is the goal of the Ole Miss Faculty/Staff Retirees Association to maintain communication by providing opportunities to attend and participate in events and presentations.
Obituariesblainecountyjournal.com

Tracy Lee Shields

Tracy Lee Shields "Whistling Elk" began his journey into the next chapter on life on the other side, for there his next chapter in life will no longer be with us here on earth. He chose to go home to his loved ones over there. He said "Don't cry for me, I'm not suffering anymore, and that he lived his life and he had a full life." He asked all those he helped to remember what he taught you or what he said to you. He had lessons in there.
Lewiston, IDLewiston Morning Tribune

50th: Marv and Bonnie Welter

The Lewiston couple will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary at a family barbecue Saturday. They met 52 years ago at Raindrop Car Wash where he was a partner and manager. Many car washes and gas fill-ups later, they were married July 10, 1971, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Clarkston.
Weaverville, CAtrinityjournal.com

Josh Faulkner is 2021 Rotary Fourth of July Parade grand marshal

The Weaverville Rotary Club has announced the Trinity County Fourth of July Parade Theme of “Trinity Rising” and grand marshal Joshua “Josh” Faulkner. It is very fitting that the theme for Josh’s tour as grand marshal is “Trinity Rising” as Josh himself has risen from ashes to be with us here today.
Faulkner County, ARLog Cabin Democrat

Fireworks celebrations mark Fourth of July in Faulkner County

Communities across Faulkner County capped off their July 4 celebrations with fireworks displays this weekend. As previously reported in the Log Cabin, four county communities held public fireworks displays this weekend, some for the first time since 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic. In Conway, attendees gathered at Beaverfork Lake...
Trouble RelationshipPosted by
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Michael Wolfe’s Wife Files For Divorce

It seems like there’s trouble in paradise for “American Pickers” star Michael Wolfe. Wolfe’s wife quietly filed for divorce from the TV star. Per TMZ’s reporting, Jodi Catherine Wolfe filed for divorce in Williamson County, Tenn., in November 2020 after nearly a decade of marriage. According to the documents, she cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the divorce. They two tied the knot on September 7, 2012, in Franklin, Tenn.
Konawa, OKMuskogee Daily Phoenix

Remember the Ladies: Murdered by human wolves

Oklahoma’s most enigmatic gravestone lies in Konawa Cemetery. The inscription reads: “KATHERINE Dau. of J.T. & M.K. CROSS Mar. 13, 1899 Oct. 10, 1917.” Below is a brief epitaph, in a left-leaning script: “Murdered by human wolves.” What could this inscription mean? The death of Katherine Cross would shock her rural town forever.

Comments / 0

Community Policy