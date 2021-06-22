Bonnie Sue Richardson Faulkner Murks

Tracy Lee Shields "Whistling Elk" began his journey into the next chapter on life on the other side, for there his next chapter in life will no longer be with us here on earth. He chose to go home to his loved ones over there. He said "Don't cry for me, I'm not suffering anymore, and that he lived his life and he had a full life." He asked all those he helped to remember what he taught you or what he said to you. He had lessons in there.