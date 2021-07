The ongoing COVID pandemic has resulted in restrictions, but the work of the IAEA continues and we’re pleased to announce that the International Conference on A Decade of Progress After Fukushima -Daiichi: Building on Lessons Learned to Further Strengthen Nuclear Safety is confirmed to take place from 8 to 12 November 2021. To ensure maximum flexibility and considering the evolving global travel situation, all sessions, panels and events of the conference – to be held in Vienna – will be livestreamed for registered users. Therefore, the IAEA encourages all interested individuals to register to ensure that you can access and participate in the conference in the manner that best fits your circumstances. Registration will remain open up until the conference commences, however participants who wish to receive financial assistance to travel to Vienna need to register by 31 July.