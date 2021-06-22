James Steve Sanders of Prospect passed away Monday, June 21, 2021 at St. Thomas West Hospital. He was born on March 8, 1946 in Pulaski, TN and was 75 years old. Steve was a graduate of Prospect High School. He was employed with Gabriel for 42 years. Steve was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Steve was a member of the Fairview Church of Christ in Pulaski, TN. He loved cattle farming, traveling out West, and was a good Christian man. The joy of his life was his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.