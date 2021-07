Auburn football received its second class of 2022 commitment in two days when three-star tight end Micah Riley-Ducker announced his decision Wednesday night. Riley-Ducker, who is the 15th best tight end in the nation according to 247Sports, made his commitment announcement via Twitter, bringing Auburn’s number of 2022 commits to five. Auburn went into July with just three commitments, the least in the SEC. With kicker Alex McPherson committing Tuesday night and Riley-Ducker the following day, Auburn now has five.