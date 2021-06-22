Frances Ann "Peggy" Kersteins

Frances Ann "Peggy' Kerstiens , age 89 of Loretto, TN passed away Monday June 21, 2021 at Home after a brief illness. She was a native of Lawrence Co,TN.a member of Sacret Heart Church.Peggy was known to her family as mammaw.She was a homemaker, loved her family, loved to travel, enjoyed cooking, sewing, needlework, and gardening, Peggy was a member of the Alter Society for many years. . Funeral Services will be held at Sacred Heart Church on Friday June 25, 2021 at 1:00 pm. Rev, Juan Carlos Garcia will be officiating. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery.