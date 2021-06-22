Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Loretto, TN

Frances Ann "Peggy" Kersteins

radio7media.com
 17 days ago

Frances Ann "Peggy' Kerstiens , age 89 of Loretto, TN passed away Monday June 21, 2021 at Home after a brief illness. She was a native of Lawrence Co,TN.a member of Sacret Heart Church.Peggy was known to her family as mammaw.She was a homemaker, loved her family, loved to travel, enjoyed cooking, sewing, needlework, and gardening, Peggy was a member of the Alter Society for many years. . Funeral Services will be held at Sacred Heart Church on Friday June 25, 2021 at 1:00 pm. Rev, Juan Carlos Garcia will be officiating. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery.

radio7media.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lawrenceburg, TN
Obituaries
City
Tullahoma, TN
City
Loretto, TN
City
Lawrenceburg, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
City
Charlotte, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospice#Cooking#Gardening#Sacret Heart Church#The Alter Society#Funeral Services#Sacred Heart Church#A Rosary Service#Angel Rrb#Kerstiens Adeline#Nhc Brinks Nursing Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
News Break
Nursing Homes
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Fans banned at Olympics; Tokyo under state of emergency

TOKYO (AP) — Fans were banned from the pandemic-postponed Tokyo Olympics which will open in two weeks, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said after meeting with IOC and Japanese organizers on Thursday. The ban came hours after a state of emergency in the capital starting from Monday, declared by Japanese Prime...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

What's in the new Texas voting rights overhaul

Texas lawmakers return to the state Capitol in Austin on Thursday to tackle a host of conservative priorities in a special session that is almost certain to devolve into a partisan cage match. Front and center among legislative priorities outlined by Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse assassinated, first lady injured in attack, interim PM says

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated Wednesday in a "highly coordinated" attack on his residence, the country’s acting prime minister confirmed in a statement. The country's first lady, Martine Moïse, was injured and in critical condition. The Haitian ambassador to the U.S. told NBC News on Wednesday evening that she was flown to Florida and receiving medical attention in Miami.

Comments / 0

Community Policy