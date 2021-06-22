Swedish government must consider applications in parallel, says SKB

A reader discusses Boris Johnson. Mr Johnson told the government and the country that his Brexit deal would not require any additional checks on goods traded between Northern Ireland and the UK. The European Commissions Vice President Maroš Šefčovič has said however that proper implementation of the deal would require "many checks" suggesting that ministers may not have fully understood the consequences of the deal they were signing, going on to say that British partners may not have fully estimated the consequences of the Brexit deal they had chosen e.g what it meant to leave the single market and customs union, and Emmanuel Macron has even suggested that Northern Ireland is a separate country to the UK.