Swedish government must consider applications in parallel, says SKB

world-nuclear-news.org
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSvensk Kärnbränslehantering AB (SKB) has urged the Swedish government to make a decision on its application for a used fuel encapsulation plant and final repository in combination with that for an expansion of its existing repository for low and intermediate-level waste. On 20 June, the government asked the radioactive waste management company how it intends to separate the application for the final repository.

world-nuclear-news.org
