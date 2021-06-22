Swedish government must consider applications in parallel, says SKB
Svensk Kärnbränslehantering AB (SKB) has urged the Swedish government to make a decision on its application for a used fuel encapsulation plant and final repository in combination with that for an expansion of its existing repository for low and intermediate-level waste. On 20 June, the government asked the radioactive waste management company how it intends to separate the application for the final repository.world-nuclear-news.org