The Bravo gods have answered our (my) prayers — Heather Dubrow is returning to the Real Housewives of Orange County. The news of Fancy Pant’s long-awaited return comes along with some arguably even better news — Kelly Dodd and Braunwyn Windham-Burke are OUT for good. No more Kelly Fraud’s nasty comments and total ignorance. Or Braunwyn’s over-the-top narcissism. Both ladies were eyeing for a return, but the fans have spoken. And Boringwin really uprooted her entire life as she knew it for a TV show that doesn’t want her back. What a shame. Oh, and Elizabeth Lyn Vargas is out after one season, but we hardly got to know her anyway.