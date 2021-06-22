Grand National Pickleball Center planned in Westfield

With pickleball being one of the fastest-growing sports nationally, Westfield had a need. “Players cannot find court time availability as the sport grows,” said Jim Ake, a former Westfield City Council member. “A lot of the hours are restricted to daytime hours. If you are a retiree that can work, but if you are in the business community (and) you want to play, it’s hard to get scheduled. Certainly, in the winter months, (it) is even more problematic. Generally, basketball courts are converted and it’s not real conducive. The investors have decided to be close to the family sports capital of the world or America, anyway.”