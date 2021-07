The Mark Redwine trial in Durango is expected to continue this week. Prosecutors say he killed his son Dylan in 2012. The boys remains weren’t discovered until 2013. Dylan lived with his mother in northern El Paso County, and was on a court ordered visit. Prosecutors say Mark Redwine killed his son because Dylan found compromising and personal photos of his father. Friday a DNA expert was brought in to talk about Dylans DNA, which was found in a number of places in Mark Redwine home. Investigators reportedly found Dylans blood under a rug in the Redwine residence. The defense says mark Redwine woke up one morning and his son was gone. They assert he was killed by a bear. Mark Redwine has been charged with second degree murder and child abuse resulting in death.