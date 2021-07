To say K’Lavon Chaisson’s rookie year was a rough one would be a massive understatement. The rookie EDGE defender from LSU played in every game this season but only registered one sack and three tackles for loss, and is nearing the haunted “bust” label for many Jaguars fans. However, I think Chaisson could be the key to unlocking the attacking defense Joe Cullen wanted to bring to Duval. The film from last year for Chaisson was up and down, but near the end of the season he began to find his footing and show the potential for what could come in 2021.