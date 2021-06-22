Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

2021 Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition | PH Review

Pistonheads
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's a form book when it comes to the Aston Martin Vantage, stretching back to 2005. Specifically, it's that the first one is far from the best one, the car getting incrementally (and significantly) better as time passes. For that original model, it came with cars like the 4.7-litre facelift, Vantage S and N430, the potential of the Vantage eventually realised a few years after launch. It looks like the same may well be true for this Vantage F1.

www.pistonheads.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aston Martin Vantage#Performance Car#F1#Vantage S#N430#Amr#Q Division#Supercar#Lotus#535hp Vantage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Porsche
News Break
Cars
Related
Motorsportsracer.com

Aston Martin F1 to recruit new technical director

Aston Martin will have a new technical director as part of its restructuring that includes Andrew Green become chief technical officer. Green’s promotion was confirmed a week ago when Aston Martin also announced the arrival of Luca Furbatto as engineering director, and the team has now revealed more of its new structure. There will be three senior positions below Green, with the engineering director role being one, alongside a performance director and technical director.
MotorsportsAutosport Online

Aston Martin ‘working on’ start date for Red Bull F1 signing Fallows

Aston Martin announced plans to restructure its technical department on Thursday, revealing it was set to hire a technical director to work under chief technical officer Andrew Green. The move came as part of the team’s continued growth and recruitment drive since its rebranding from Racing Point, with a view...
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Aston Martin Created an $80,000 Racing Simulator

British luxury sports car manufacturer Aston Martin is known for creating classy vehicles. Aston Martins are usually exclusive to the wealthy and secret agents like James Bond. Current models range from prices of $139,000 to over $300,000. Luckily for consumers who never planned on purchasing an Aston Martin, the company created a racing simulator. The only issue is the simulator costs more than most real cars.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Aston Martin Teases Hardcore New Valkyrie Variant

Aston Martin is preparing to battle the Mercedes-AMG One with the Valkyrie, a road-legal hypercar with Formula 1 tech co-developed with Red Bull Racing. The Valkyrie was first previewed by the AM-RB 001 Concept way back in 2016, so it's been a long time coming. With deliveries starting in the second half of this year, an Aston Martin Valkyrie was recently spotted being tested on the public road, and it looks and sounds glorious.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Aston Martin Valkyrie Spy Video Shows Hypercar Testing In Public

The last official thing we heard from Aston Martin about the new Valkyrie hypercar dates back to February when the company said that deliveries would start by mid-2021. We haven’t heard if that’s happening as the year’s halfway point is quickly approaching, though a new video shows the company is still doing some sort of testing. The new video captures the car out testing on public roads.
CarsPistonheads

2021 Mercedes-AMG CLS 53 | PH Review

Only Mercedes-Benz could make a car like the AMG CLS 53 4Matic+. Not only is the 435hp, electrified straight-six also offered in an E-Class saloon and E-Class coupe, those after a four-door coupe experience that's like an E-Class but isn't an E-Class have the AMG GT 4-door to consider. A more expensive proposition, sure, but you get the point - this car is operating in a tiny, tiny niche.
BusinessAUTOCAR.co.uk

Aston Martin designer Miles Nurnberger leaves for Dacia

Aston Martin director of design Miles Nürnberger has left the British brand after 13 years to take up a similar role at Dacia. Nürnberger joined Aston in January 2008 as design manager, having worked for Ford's US-market luxury brand, Lincoln, from 2000-2003, and from then until 2007 as the senior designer for Citroën and Peugeot.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Listen To The Aston Martin Valkyrie Scream On Public Roads

After lying dormant for a few years, Aston Martin's motorsport division seems to be back with a bang. Not only is the British sports car manufacturer performing well in the F1 championship, but it's hard at work developing its most ambitious supercar project yet. We know it as the Aston Martin Valkyrie, but this 1,100-plus horsepower hypercar remains shrouded in mystery. We've been receiving small updates in the last few months, and we've even seen pictures of the Valkyrie being tested on public roads, but Aston Martin has kept its lips mostly sealed on the juicy details. The good news is that deliveries are expected to start soon. Now in a spy video, we get to see the Valkyrie for the first time testing in public, and it looks and sounds glorious.
CarsRoad & Track

The Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro Is a Le Mans Hypercar With No Rules

When Aston Martin revealed their Valkyrie-based hypercar concept back in 2018, the goal was a basis for a car that would compete for the overall win at Le Mans in 2021. That program was canceled last year. While the Le Mans dream may have died, the Le Mans Hypercar-spec AMR Pro did not.
Motorsportsmotor1.com

Aston Martin wants to make green F1 livery 'pop' more on TV

The Silverstone-based team revamped its livery this season for the iconic British racing green colours of its parent sportscar manufacturer. But the dark green sometimes makes the AMR21 appear similar to other cars, especially the black Mercedes, on television. Earlier this week, Andreas Weissenbacher, CEO of the team's former title...
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro Breaks Cover With 1,000 Horsepower

After an official image of a wild Valkyrie version escaped online, Aston Martin acted fast and did some damage control by teasing the new flavor of its Valkyrie hypercar. As it turns out, the version in question is the AMR Pro, which we first saw a little over three years ago at the Geneva Motor Show. While that one was more of a concept, we are now looking at the production version.
CarsCarscoops

This Is The Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro With Twice The Downforce Of The Road Car

A few days after a photo of a mysterious Aston Martin Valkyrie leaked online, the British car manufacturer has officially unveiled the new-and-improved Valkyrie AMR Pro. Aston Martin originally unveiled a concept of the Valkyrie AMR Pro at the Geneva Motor Show in 2018 but it has made a suite of comprehensive changes to it in getting it ready for production. In fact, Aston Martin says the finished AMR Pro shares its basic design with the Le Mans Hypercar that the Valkyrie was set to spawn, before the program was scrapped.
Home & Gardenhiconsumption.com

Aston Martin Honors Its Oldest Surviving Car With A Special Vantage Roadster

Although Aston Martin was originally founded in 1913 by Lionel Martin and Robert Bamford, the timing of the First World War meant that it would be some years before the brand could put its prototypes to the test. Among the oldest surviving of such vehicles is ‘A3,’ the third of five developmental chassis to roll off the line at the Abingdon Road factory prior to the start of series production.
Businessmotor1.com

Missing Aston Martin Valkyrie payments are centre of new lawsuit

It was rough going for Aston Martin before it went public in 2018, and things haven’t gotten any betters since then. Reuters reported this week that the British brand is suing Swiss dealership Nebula Project for allegedly withholding customer payments for the Aston Martin Valkyrie. Nebula, of course, is disputing the allegations. However, the pending legal battle goes beyond just missing payments.
Carsmotoringresearch.com

Track-only Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro unveiled

Aston Martin has unveiled the Valkyrie AMR Pro, a track-only version of its hypercar which is based on development work carried out for an axed Le Mans project. Aston Martin claims the AMR Pro can lap the 8.5-mile Le Mans 24 Hours circuit in 3mins 20secs – that’s as quick as the projected times for the LMP1 cars that will contest this year’s event.
CarsMotorAuthority

Aston Martin Valkyrie spied on the road ahead of start of deliveries this summer

It's hard to believe it's been five years since the Aston Martin Valkyrie was first previewed as a concept. We'll remind you that the Valkyrie was presented with help from Formula One star Daniel Ricciardo, who at the time was driving for Red Bull Racing, a technical partner of the hypercar project. Since the reveal Ricciardo has gone on to drive for Renault and has now switched again to McLaren. Yes, it's been a long time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy