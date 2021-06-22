New coach McClelland confident Noblesville High School on cusp of winning

Scott McClelland saw several positives about the future of the Noblesville High School boys basketball program. “Noblesville has always had a strong tradition in basketball,” he said. “They’ve had great players. They’ve had some great coaches. I think there is a (high) level of interest from a fan’s perspective. I think they are truly on the cusp of winning. They’ve made some big strides in the last few years. Ultimately, that intrigued me. I think I can help get them over the hump.”