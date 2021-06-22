Cancel
Intel Lands More Open-Source Vulkan Driver Changes For Ray-Tracing

phoronix.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven though Vulkan ray-tracing support on Intel graphics hardware isn't coming until Xe HPG avaiability, Intel's Linux graphics driver developers have been preparing since last year. In preparation for the Xe HPG launch, Intel's open-source talent have for many months already been preparing the Vulkan ray-tracing functionality wither another batch of code being merged today.

#Intel Graphics#Xe Hpg#Todo#Mesa
